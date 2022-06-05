Shay Mitchell has given birth to her second child.

The 'You' actress - who has two-year-old daughter Atlas with partner Matte Babel - attended the BEIS Motel pop-up at The Grove is Los Angeles on Saturday (04.06.22) and admitted it was "so much sweeter" to be out celebrating her brand just two weeks after welcoming her second daughter into the world.

She told E! News: "I recently just had my second child and this is why this is all so much sweeter because this is the first time I've actually been outside of the house since having her. It's really special to come and visit my other baby."

The 35-year-old star hailed her partner a "great" dad.

She added: "I think when you find someone who has the same morals as you, it makes parenting a lot easier.

"It's definitely a partnership. Finding somebody who has similar morals to you is extremely important."

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star announced in February she was expecting her second child and admitted the happy news felt connected to the death of her grandmother just a week before.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.

"Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Shay has made no secret of her desire to add to her family and last summer joked she should have made the most of staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic and "should have had a baby".

She said: "Damn, I might as well do it again if we're going to go back in there.

"I feel so unproductive from last pandemic. I should have had a baby! I don't know, I'd love to. When the time is right, you'd be the first to know."