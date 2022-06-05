‘Jersey Shore’ star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino is ready to start trying for a second baby with his wife Lauren Pesce.

The couple were high school sweethearts and they married in 2018 before welcoming their first child, a son named Romeo Reign, in March 2021.

And just a little over a year after the birth, Mike is ready to try for another child.

He told Us Weekly: “I think we are ready for baby number two. We keep talking about it and we’re going to start trying.”

Lauren went on to reveal they don’t want to stop at two as the couple has always wanted a big family.

She added: “I feel like we’ve always said three. We love the number three, and it’s just like, good vibes.

“But we’ll see whatever God blesses us with.”

When asked about how she’s dealing with life as a new mum, Lauren admits it’s been challenging but she’s loving every minute.

She said: “There’s chaos … It’s just so much fun having a baby. I love it …

“Being a first-time mom and everything being new, you have no experience to fall back on. It’s one of those things you got to figure out for yourself.”

Mike and Lauren met at college after taking a maths class together and they dated from 2004 until 2007.

After splitting up, Mike went on to find fame on reality TV show ‘Jersey Shore’ and the pair didn’t reconnect until the series ended in 2012.

They met again at a kickboxing class and revived their former relationship. They dated for five years before marrying in 2018.