Sony believe smartphone cameras will "exceed the quality" of the DSLR by 2024.

The President and CEO of Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS), Terushi Shimizu, said during a recent business briefing that "we expect that still images [from smartphones] will exceed the image quality of single-lens reflex cameras within the next few years."

During the presentation, one of the slides suggested "still images are expected to exceed ILC [interchangeable lens camera] image quality" by 2024.

Sony also anticipates sensor size in "high-end model" smartphones to double by then.

