George Michael wanted to be remembered as someone "with integrity".

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker had been working on documentary film 'George Michael Freedom Uncut' in the months leading up to his shock death in December 2016, and in the film, he speaks poignantly about his legacy.

According to the Sunday Times Culture magazine, he said: “I want to leave songs . . . that will mean something to later generations. I want to be remembered as someone who had some kind of integrity.”

Sir Elton John was interviewed for the documentary and remembered his 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down On Me' collaborator as outspoken and very talented.

He said: “Dinner with him was always an event because he would have a definite opinion on anything. He took something I thought was near perfect in Don’t Let the Sun and made it better. That’s the biggest compliment I can pay."

George lived next door to supermodel Kate Moss and the pair had a lot of fun together.

She said: “My favourite night was after the Olympics closing ceremony. We went back to his house and we danced and laughed and rewatched his performance. It was a very long night, I was still there when the sun came up.

“I told George that I really wanted to go to the final Wham! concert and sat on the phone for eight hours, but they sold out. I was heartbroken. His music is still on all my playlists.”

The 'Freedom' hitmaker worked on the film with his best friend, David Austin.

David reflected: “George made this film the way he made everything. He took complete control.”

After his pal's death, David stopped listening to George's music for some time.

He added “But a few years ago I was in New York walking down Madison Avenue and Praying for Time came on. It took me by surprise. It really hit me and I listened in a different way. I thought, ‘He can really sing.’

"We met when we were a few months old in our prams. We started writing songs together when we were around five. One was called 'Music Maker of the World' and we played 'Crocodile Rock' by Elton John. George was the drummer and I played guitar and we recorded everything.

“He was such a kind, caring, gentle, giving person. I miss my friend. I miss our friendship, doing all the normal things together, speaking three or four times a day. Music was our first love.”