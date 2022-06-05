Apple Safari has crossed a billion users.

The tech giant's web browser has taken far longer than Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to reach the milestone, but a study by atlasVPN shows that 1,006,232,879 internet users are using Safari.

Google Chrome leads the way with 3,378,967,819 total users, while Edge has around 212,695,000 users.

Safari is the already installed on Apple's iPhones.

In recent years, Safari has had a number of improvements, including YouTube users finally being able to view videos in 4K.

Before the macOS Big Sur beta 4 update, Mac users had to open Google Chrome or another web browser to view videos in 4K instead of 720p or 1080p.

But that all changed after Apple provided support for Google's VP9 codec.

They also added the support for the VP9 codec on iOS 14, tvOS 14.

What's more, Safari now supports WebP images and HDR videos, which means 4K HDR on Netflix.