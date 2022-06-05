WhatsApp could let users edit text messages in the future.

The Meta-owned messaging service is testing out the function for a future update on WhatsApp Beta for Android, iOS, and Desktop, according WABetaInfo.com

It's currently in the development stage only, so not ready to be tested out on Beta for the time being.

WhatsApp recently made it possible to react to a message.

Not all features trialled in Beta make it to the regular version of the app, but users can become one of the first to receive the new update by pre-registering for the update - via the settings in their WhatsApp account.

Start by opening WhatsApp and then tap the three dots before heading to 'More Options and hit 'Linked Devices'.

Then Hit 'Multi-device beta' tap 'Join beta' to receive the update as soon as it is made available.