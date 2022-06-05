Pippa Middleton has sparked speculation she is expecting her third child.

The 38-year-old author - who is the younger sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - was among the guests at the Platinum Party at the Palace celebratory concert and she arrived for Saturday (04.06.22) night's event at Buckingham Palace in London wearing a green dress with a v-neck that appeared to show off a growing baby bump.

Pippa - who was pictured with her hands linked together above her tummy, accentuating her shape - already has son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, 14 months, with husband James Matthews.

She was in attendance at the concert with her sister, brother-in-law Prince William and her neice and nephew, Prince George, eight, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the couple are "so happy" together and Pippa is a "natural mama".

While the brunette beauty confirmed her first pregnancy at the time, she never officially announced the happy news when she was expecting her second child, though Grace's birth was confirmed.

Meanwhile, Pippa - who got married in 2017 - previously praised her "local baby gym" as a "saving grace" whilst raising her son.

Speaking in September 2019, she said: "Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him. I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, play mats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers ... Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit."