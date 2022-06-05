Tom Hiddleston forgot his lines while working with Kermit The Frog on 'Muppets Most Wanted' because he was starstruck.

The 'Loki' actor was among the famous faces who made cameo appearances in the 2014 film playing The Great Escapo but he admitted he got flustered when he came face-to-face with his childhood hero.

He told Total Film magazine: "Bucket list, yeah! I dried working with Kermit the Frog. I forgot my first line. I was so overwhelmed!"

After meeting The Muppets on the set of the film, Tom was pictured giving Miss Piggy a kiss at the 2012 BAFTAs in London and although he saw Kermit a few months later, he previously joked he was "embarrassed" to have let his bond with Piggy slide.

He quipped: "You know, I am ashamed to say, I haven't, and I don't know how Miss Piggy feels about this, but I feel embarrassed right now just thinking about it because, you know, what's the point in making connections if you're not going to sustain them?"

However, the 'Night Manager' actor felt Miss Piggy would understand - though he also made an appeal to help him get back in touch.

He added: "But you know, Miss Piggy's got a busy schedule, I know she's got lots of friends and appointments to keep and places to be, and she's a big star ... I like to think that in that moment, we shared something real, at least I choose to see it that way ... If you have her phone number or email address, please send it my way."