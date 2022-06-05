Busy Philipps wants the public to remember she's a "real person".

The 42-year-old actress has insisted that her real-life self is quite different from how she's perceived by the public.

The 'Dawson's Creek' star - who has Birdie, 13, and Cricket, eight, with her ex-husband Marc Silverstein - explained: "There’s the truth of me as a person, as an actor, as a mom and a wife, an ex-wife or whatever. A friend, an activist, a loudmouth … and then what that’s spun into. Those are two separate things.

"In a pop-culture sense, the idea of ‘Busy Philipps’ is, like, unabashedly honest and, like, ‘Let me tell you what it’s like!’ But I’m also a real person. And it’s hard sometimes to have to keep showing up in the same very truthful and honest ways."

Despite this, Busy tries to remain philosophical about the situation.

The actress - who has more than two million Instagram followers - told The Independent: "At this point, though, like what the f*** have I got to lose?"

Meanwhile, Busy previously emphasised the value of being open and honest with her fans.

The blonde beauty - who was married to Marc between 2007 and 2021 - admitted that being so candid with the public has changed her life.

She said: "When you live truly and when you speak your truth, only positive things will happen. When I started doing that, everything kind of shifted in my life."

Busy also feels she's developed a healthy sense of perspective during her time in the spotlight.

She explained: "I’ve just been around for so long, seeing so many people that are having their big moments that are so quickly not a big moment at all."