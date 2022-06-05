Jennifer Lopez will receive the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The 52-year-old star will receive the accolade during the ceremony at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (05.06.22).

MTV said in a statement: "The Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names."

Previous winners of the award include the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr, Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, and Johnny Depp.

Jennifer won MTV's Video Vanguard Award in 2018, and she admitted after receiving her gong that her career has been a "crazy journey".

The New York-born star - who has enjoyed significant success as a singer and as an actress over three decades - said at the time: "It has been a crazy journey, dreaming my dreams and watching them come true … This career has always been kind of an obsession for me."

Meanwhile, this year's MTV Movie and TV Awards are being hosted by Vanessa Hudgens.

And the 33-year-old star previously heaped praise on the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker, who starred alongside her in the 2018 rom-com 'Second Act'.

Vanessa shared: "I have a deep love for her because she played my mom in 'Second Act'. So, I always think of her as family."

The brunette beauty also praised Jennifer for being "really kind and caring".

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Vanessa added: "She’s such an icon and she just keeps on going. I don’t know anyone who works harder than she does. And I just really admire her workforce, but also just her and what she is to the world. I adore her."