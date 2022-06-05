The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday (05.06.22).

The royal couple recently flew into the UK from their home in the US to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but they were absent from the star-studded pageant in London.

The news was confirmed prior to the spectacular event when a list of expected attendees from the royal family was released and their names were missing.

However, other prominent members of the royal family were present to enjoy the festivities, including the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen also made an appearance from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where she was seen smiling and waving to the crowds.

The 96-year-old monarch was joined on the balcony by Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The Queen - who only made a relatively brief appearance in front of the crowds - was unable to appear at events on Friday and Saturday after experiencing mobility problems over recent months.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also absent from the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.

More than 30 members of the royal family attended the star-studded concert to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, but the duke and duchess instead spent the day celebrating daughter Lilibet's first birthday "privately" in Windsor.

The duke and duchess - who also have Archie, three, together - made their first public appearance in the UK for two years on Friday, when they attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's reign at St Paul's Cathedral.