Lauren Jauregui thinks too many "emotionally immature men" are in positions of power in the US.

The 25-year-old pop star has taken to social media to call on Americans to defund the police, after a mom was handcuffed for running into a school in Uvalde, Texas, to save her kids amid the recent shooting.

In response to a news clip, Lauren wrote on Twitter: "Just another on the list of unending reasons why we need to Defund the Police (abolish it) and invest our tax dollars into community care. (sic)"

The singer - who rose to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - then encouraged her followers to come together to help instigate change.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Just a quick reminder that the power is in the hands of the collective, we just have to collectively decide we want something and mobilize/organize for it.

"Emotionally immature men need to stop being in positions of power. (sic)"

Lauren often uses Twitter and Instagram to voice her opinions on political and social issues.

And the pop star previously insisted she won't change her ways, arguing that more celebrities should speak up for what they truly believe in.

She explained: "I think it’s a mistake to separate being a human who lives in the country that I live in from being an artist. I think it’s even more important for me to be political because I have a voice that speaks to people, sometimes beyond even what politics can do.

"So if I have that power, that privilege that’s been given to me, I’m not going to waste it on pretending I only care about superficial things. Because I don’t."