'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' were the big winners of the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The annual ceremony returned as a double event with MTV's Movie and TV and Unscripted award shows joining forces at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday night (05.06.22).

HBO's hit teen drama 'Euphoria' was crowned Best Show, lead star Zendaya nabbed Best Performance in a Show for her portrayal of Rue, Best Fight went to Cassie vs Maddy and show also won the Here For The Hookup gong.

Tom Holland and his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya's movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' also had a successful evening.

The Marvel blockbuster - which saw former Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear alongside Tom as the web-slinging superhero - took home Best Movie and Tom scooped Best Performance in a Movie.

Tom, 26, said in a video message: "I just wanted to say a massive thank you to all the fans around the world who voted for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and voted for me.

"To be a part of that film, to show that film with you, to be in solidarity is honestly a dream come true. So thank you so much for making that happen and on behalf of everyone at Sony and everyone at marvel, our heartfelt thanks, and I'll see you soon."

Zendaya, 25 - who played MJ - said in her own message: "Thank you so much and on behalf of the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' family we want to thank all the incredible fans who showed up and supported this film.

"I know it meant so much to all of you, it's been such an incredible journey for all of us so thank you for allowing us to bring these characters to life and for all the love that you bring to them."

Elsewhere, Disney+'s 'Loki' won Best Team and Sophia Di Martino nabbed the Breakthrough Performance trophy for her role as Sylvie.

Special honours were dished out to Jennifer Lopez and Jack Black.

The former was presented with the Generation Award for “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.”

Jack, meanwhile, was named Comedic Genius and collected his honour dressed as a panda in a nod to his 'Kung Fu Panda' role.

After the Scripted section, it was time for the Unscripted winners to be revealed.

'Selling Sunset' dominated, winning Best Docu-Reality Series and Best Reality Star for Chrishell Stause.

Best Competition Series went to 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and 'Selena + Chef' was named Best Lifestyle Show.

Best Host went to Kelly Clarkson for her eponymous-titled chat show and 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' picked up Best Talk/Topical Show.

Vanessa Hudgens hosted the star-studded bash.

The complete winners list for the 2022 Movie and TV Awards.

BEST MOVIE

'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

BEST SHOW

'Euphoria'

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Tom Holland – 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Zendaya – 'Euphoria'

BEST HERO

Scarlett Johansson – 'Black Widow'

BEST VILLAIN

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City'

BEST KISS

Poopies and the snake – 'Jackass Forever'

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Ryan Reynolds – 'Free Guy'

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Sophia Di Martino – 'Loki'

BEST FIGHT

Cassie vs. Maddy – 'Euphoria'

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – 'Scream'

BEST TEAM

'Loki' – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

'Euphoria'

BEST SONG

'On My Way (Marry Me)' – Jennifer Lopez / 'Marry Me'

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT (presented by SONIC® Drive-In) *SOCIAL ONLY CATEGORY*

'Heartstopper': 'Dance With Me'

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Olivia Rodrigo: 'driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)'

COMEDIC GENIUS

Jack Black

GENERATION AWARD

Jennifer Lopez