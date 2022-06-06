‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has earnt more than half a billion dollars at the box office internationally

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has earnt more than half a billion dollars internationally.

The hotly anticipated sequel to the 1986 action flick - which sees returning stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer along with a whole host of new faces to the franchise such as Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly - experienced another massive weekend after earning $86 million, taking the total international revenue to $548.6 million.

In the US, the Joseph Kosinski movie took home $291.6, making the movie Tom Cruise’s highest ever grossing movie in North America and Canada, beating out his previous record holder, Steven Spielberg’s 2005 ‘War of the Worlds’, which earnt $235 million.

Internationally, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is the 59-year-old actor’s fifth biggest earner, trailing behind ‘War of the Worlds’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’, ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’, which have all made more than $548.6.

As it ventured into its second weekend at the cinema, US audiences allowed the film to earn another $86 million, marking the smallest drop - 32 per cent - from an opening weekend.

Following its release, the movie - which sees Tom return as Lieutenant Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell to show a whole new team of fighter pilot how its done - has smashed a number of records, such as the biggest Memorial Day opener in history.

Val - who reprises his role as Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky - admitted to be “very moved” by the final cut.

The 62-year-old actor said: "I was very moved the first time I saw it. Almost 40 years is a long time for a reunion. We laughed all day. Tom is great and surprisingly funny!"

