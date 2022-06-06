Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears as she was honoured with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The 'Marry Me' star - whose soundtrack to the rom-com, 'On My Way', also nabbed Best Song - got emotional collecting the special award at Sunday night's (05.06.22) ceremony at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar.

At the Vanessa Hudgens-hosted bash, the 52-year-old singer-and-actress thanked both those who were huge supporters and skeptical of her talents.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker also thanked her fiance Ben Affleck, 49, and her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max - whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

She began: "I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart.

The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love and I want to thank the way I lied to myself—because that’s how I knew I could grow.

"I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love."

She continued: "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn’t in the room, that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you."

Jennifer added: "It is an honour to be able to connect with audiences and you guys, and because of you I will continue to do justice to that honour as long as I am around."

The 'Second Act' star quipped: "Thank you so much. And to Ben and everyone at home, waiting for me to have dinner. I will be home by 7!"

The Generation Award is given to “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names.”