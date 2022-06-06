Josh Peck and his cinematographer wife Paige O’Brien are expecting their second child together.

The 'Drake and Josh' star is already dad to three-year-old son Max and now they have confirmed they are preparing to become parents again to baby number two.

Paige confirmed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump during a holiday in Italy, tagging Josh and adding a spaghetti emoji.

Josh then joked in the comments section: "Is mine or no??(sic)"

The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their son into the world in December 2018.

Josh rose to fame on 00s Nickelodeon show ‘Drake and Josh’ and recently admitted he made “a little less than $100,000 a year” after everyone - including the taxman - got their cut.

The 35-year-old actor told host Jason Tartick on the 'Trading Spaces' podcast: "The reality is that, when we were making the show, we did 60 episodes and we made about $15,000 an episode. "So, when all is said and done, we were sort of left - after agents and managers and taxes - with about $450,000 over five years, which breaks down to a little less than $100,000 a year."

Josh called his salary “certainly a great amount of money” but deemed it “not enough to set you up for life” compared to working on another sitcom, such as ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Modern Family’.

He explained: "I can only speak to my experience, but I think it’s quite public that if you were on a massive network show like 'Two and a Half Men' or 'Modern Family', and you were the kid on a massive network, syndicated show, the case could be made that you’d have enough money to last you for the rest of your life."