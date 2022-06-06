Shay Mitchell has named her baby daughter Rome.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star confirmed over the weekend she and partner Matte Babel had welcomed a sister for two-year-old Atlas into the world last month, and she's now shared a first photo of the tot along with revealing she has named the little girl after her beloved late grandmother, Romaine.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the baby snuggled into her chest: "Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy. We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my “person,” my Grandma Romaine.[heart emoji] (sic)"

When the 35-year-old star announced her pregnancy in February, she admitted the happy news felt connected to the death of her grandmother just a week before.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date.

"I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."

And Shay felt "peace" that her late grandmother and her unborn daughter had a "cosmic" connection.

She added: "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time.

"Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."