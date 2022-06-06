Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has surprised his mom with a new home.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor reduced Ata Johnson to tears of happiness when he revealed the abode he'd spent two months working on, and even though he's bought houses for her before, this one is particularly "special" because it is where she plans to see out the rest of her life.

Dwayne wrote on Instagram: "Love you mom and surprise!

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.

"I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, “After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream.”

"Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home.

"I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being.

"Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy.(sic)"

Alongside another video clip, the 50-year-old former wrestler's mom cried when she saw the family room, which paid tribute to their Samoan ancestors.

Dwayne wrote in the caption: "We placed her vintage ukuleles up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn't seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.

"She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too.

"Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen.

"Enjoy your new home mom!! Break out the ukulele and let's [dance and music emojis] (sic)"

Ata's houses always feature a "Smackdown Room", featuring memorabilia from her son's glittering career, and the 'Jumanji' star joked he always feels uncomfortable when she's showing it to other people.

He explained: "In her homes she always has her 'Smackdown Room' where she keeps the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia, but over the years they've become insanely crowded.

"So for her new home, I had these cool built ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items - Posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles etc. Figured she can add whatever she wants from here.

"This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it's my least favorite because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I've done. No thanks.

"But, truth is, when I'm BY MYSELF, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana.

"Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind. Welcome home mom."