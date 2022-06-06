Ella Freya has been cast as the face model for Ashley in the ‘Resident Evil 4’ remake.

The Instagram influencer has been named as the basis for bringing to life the character of Ashley Graham, the daughter of the US President that Leon Kennedy is tasked to hunt down.

After the trailer was shared to the general public, the model wrote on Twitter: “When I saw the trailer, I almost cried. I’m so happy right now. Thank you everyone from the bottom of my heart”.

Ella later added about her happiness to be joining the “RE family”.

She said: “I’m so glad to join the RE family.”

Ella - who lives in Japan where she runs her Patreon and Instagram - has previously gushed about her “passion for modelling”.

The YouTube streamer said: “I have always had a passion for modelling. However, I am not tied to any agency, and I prefer to create my own pictures together with a photographer.”

The previous likeness for the character was Jill Valentine, whose face was used for ‘Resident Evil 3’ and the original 2005 Ashley was model Brooke Elizabeth Mathieson and was voiced by Carolyn Lawrence.

This news of the game - which will be released on March 24 2023 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X5 and PC via Steam - was announced at PlayStation State of Play broadcast on Thursday (02.06.22).

In a blog post on PlayStation’s website, Capcom promised that the revamp with feel “familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling".

The game’s developer’s continued: "This is being done by reimagining the storyline of the game while keeping the essence of its direction, modernising the graphics and updating the controls to a modern standard.”