Users have to pay more than 100,00 dollars to to fully upgrade a Diablo Immortal character via microtransactions, analysis reveals.

The claim was made in a video by Bellular News, which asserted that Legendary Gems, a currency used in the game - and to customise avatars afterwards - cannot be earnt by players who do not part with real cash to obtain them.

Their analysis suggests that to get your character fully leveled-up would cost $110,000 worth of Legendary Gems, which currently cannot be purchased outside of Legendary Crests, the game’s version of loot boxes.

According Reddit users, this amount to fully vamp out a character could exceed Bellular New’s estimation as their are even more upgrades only available when players get their 5-star gems to Rank 10, which is thought to cost up to $40,000, according to the thread.

Following reaching this level, players can access resonating boards, which even when not hit, are apparent in preview images, which appear to hint that players have to repeat getting their 5-star gems to Rank 10 again and again, which would rack up thousands of dollars of charges if they opted to do this.

Due to national restrictions on loot boxes, Diablo Immortal - which debuted on mobile and PC as an open beta -have not been able to launch in the Netherlands and Belgium, but briefly appeared in the Apple and Google Play Stores.

After Activision Blizzard was contacted for comment by the Dutch website Tweakers, a representative from Belenex confirmed that the game will not be on sale there as in 2018, the Belgian Gaming Commission ruled that loot boxes - sold for real money - counted as gambling.

The spokesperson said:“This is related to the current operating conditions for games in those countries.”