Amber Heard's sister Whitney has declared "the truth is forever on your side" following the verdict in the actress' legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The 36-year-old 'Aquaman' star was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex in an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse and Depp was awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

Heard's sister testified on her behalf during the case, and she's now praised the star for "standing up for yourself".

Whitney shared a post on Instagram which read: "I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.

"We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless."

Whitney insisted she felt "honoured" to have been able to testify during the defamation trial on behalf of her sibling and says she's sorry the jury didn't find in her favour.

She added: "I am so honoured to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard."

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation following the publication of a 2018 piece in The Washington Post in which she alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse but had not named him specifically.

The jury found that the 'Aquaman' actress had acted with "malice" and awarded Depp $15 million in damages.

Heard had countersued her ex for $100 million and the jury awarded her $2million in punitive damages.

The actress released a statement after the court case, admitting to being "heartbroken" by the decision. She said: "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband. "I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously." The actress also claimed that the jury overlooked "the key issue of freedom of speech". She added: "I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American - to speak freely and openly."