Reports suggest Apple could be set to unveil its first pair of smart glasses or an augmented reality (AR) headset at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) later today (06.06.22).

The tech giant usually uses the event to announce new software for its MacBooks and iPhones, but there is talk of the firm's first foray into the headset world being previewed and potentially the new software platform dubbed RealityOS.

There are also suggestions that new MacBooks and the much-hyped second-generation Apple chip, the M2, could be part of Tim Cook's Keynote presentation.

The conference begins at 6pm UK time/13pm EST.

Analyst Ming-chi Kuo previously predicted that Apple will launch its AR headset in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to Kuo, the headset will have two processors, one with “the same level of computing power as M1” and one lower-end chip to handle input from the various sensors.

Kuo says that the headset has “at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services”, and the headset is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplays from Sony.

The analyst also claimed the headset will be a standalone platform and claimed that being able to work without an iPhone or a Mac to support it will make it a more viable product to consumers.

Kuo wrote: “If the AR headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product. An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience.”