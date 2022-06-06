Jon Cryer wants to do third ‘Hot Shot’ movie after the success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

The ‘Pretty in Pink’ star took to Twitter to appeal to to co-star Charlie Sheen - who he also worked opposite on the long-running CBS sitcom ‘Two and Half Men’ - to reunite to make their 1991 and 1993 ‘Top Gun’ spoofs into a trilogy after the critically acclaimed action flick took home more than half a billion dollars at the box office.

The 57-year-old actor - who only appeared in the original - wrote on Saturday (04.06.22): “Just saw Top Gun: Maverick. Think it’s time to reunite with Sheen for Hot Shots: Part Tres”.

The two movies - which features Charlie as Topper Harley, a Navy fighter pilot and Jon as Lieutenant Jim ‘Wash Out’ Pfaffenbach, along with their co-stars Cary Elwes, Valeria Golino and Lloyd Bridges - were made on the success of the 1986 movie, which starred Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer

Joseph Kosinski - who directed the record breaking smash hit sequel that sees Tom and Val reprise their roles as Maverick and Iceman respectively - shared he “didn’t do a director’s cut” as all the material needed to “pretty good” to make it to the final version.

The 48-year-old director said: “I didn't do a director's cut. We really just started putting the movie together as we shot it. So, I think by the time we had finished shooting, we just had a film. First pass, it was probably 2:35, I would say, to have everything in there. But very quickly we were cutting it down. So, there's a couple scenes, they're left out. There's a couple, like there's a shot in the first trailer of Maverick looking up at the F-14 on the stick, things like that, that didn't make it in. But for the most part, it was just about, the shot or the scene had to be pretty good to make it into this cut."