Kristin Cavallari has joked she "partied for two years straight" following her split from husband Jay Cutler.

The former NFL player filed for divorce from 'The Hills' star in April 2020 and Jay recently revealed he threw a party "when the settlement came through" - prompting a caustic response from his ex.

When asked about Jay's "divorce party" by TMZ.com, Kristin laughed and said: "I've partied for two years straight."

During the chat, Kristin refused to divulge any more details about whether the divorce has been finalised, saying: "I actually don't think I'm supposed to say."

Jay made the party comments during a recent episode of his 'Uncut with Jay Cutler' podcast.

In a chat with writer and broadcaster Clay Travis, Jay said: "When the settlement came through, I threw a party."

He added of the divorce: "I don’t recommend divorce for anybody, let me go ahead and say tha. But, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin, it worked out for me. It is what it is ... "

When asked if he came out of the split better off financially, Jay said: "I don’t know what I can say, first of all. I don’t know if I made money, I just didn’t ... We did OK.”

The former couple are parents to three children - Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, six.

Kristin and Jay announced their split via a joint statement on social media in April 2020. They said on Instagram at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family (sic)."