Ed Sheeran is going back to "daddy duties" following his performance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant two weeks after his daughter's birth.

The pop star became a dad for the second time last month (May22) and he broke his work hiatus to take to the stage in London on Sunday (05.06.22) to sing at the conclusion of the celebrations marking the monarch's 70-year reign.

Ed has now insisted he's going back to life with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters now the performance is out of the way, telling Anita Rani on BBC One: "I'm going back [to daddy duties] after this. I think we're going to have a curry."

Ed and Cherry are parents to two girls, Lyra Antarctica, who was born in August 2020, and a second daughter who arrived in May.

After the performance, the singer was spotted at the Curry India restaurant in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk, with the owner writing in a post on Facebook: "Legend back from Platinum Jubilee and had his paneer tikka chilli massala.

"Thank you very much - our local hero you are such a wonderful person. Money doesn’t change you ... we are proud of you. Thank you for your time. Kids was very happy to see you."

In his BBC One interview before his trip to the curry house, Ed spoke about how much it meant to him to perform at the Platinum Jubilee, saying: "This is like a full circle nostalgia moment. This is the event I picked up a guitar at seeing Eric Clapton and then ten years ago go to play it at the Diamond Jubilee.”

He added: "I find it really surreal. I do find it really surreal. I've still got the (2002 Golden Jubilee concert) Party at the Palace DVD in my house. These events make you pinch yourself".

Ed concluded: "It's very rare you actually get days like this to feel patriotic. I think the last like this was the Euros final."