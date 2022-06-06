The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have applauded Brits for a "fantastic weekend of celebrations" marking Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee - and joked about their son Prince Louis' cheeky reaction.

Prince William and his wife Catherine - previously known as Kate Middleton - attended a number of events over the four-day bank holiday weekend - bringing along their children Princes George, eight, and Louis, four, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

They have now offered up their thanks to everyone who got involved and for the outpouring of love for the monarch, writing in a post on Instagram: "What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership."From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember."

They concluded the post with a jovial reference to their youngest son Louis, who was pictured pulling a number of hilarious faces during his time in the spotlight over the Jubilee weekend.

The royal pair wrote: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis ... " adding a side-eye emoji.

One particular image of Louis showed the youngster with his hands clamped over his ears and his mouth open wide as he stood next to the Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony during a fly-past on Thursday (02.06.22).

The Duke and Duchess attended events including Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and the Platinum Party at the Palace, which featured performances from acts including Queen and Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart and George Ezra.

Along side their Instagram message, the couple also shared pictures from behind-the-scenes over the weekend, including images of the couple with their children and snaps from a Kensington street party.