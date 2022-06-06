Vanessa Hudgens got "so emotional" as her friend Sarah Hyland finally got to celebrate her bridal shower over the weekend.

The 'High School Musical' star opened up about her longtime pal’s party and admitted it's been a long wait as the wedding was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic - insisting the actress"looked so beautiful".

Vanessa told Etonline.com: "Oh my gosh, I am like, so emotional about it.

"I've known her for so long and we've been waiting for this wedding for so long, and then COVID happened and couldn't do it, but it's just so exciting. She looked so beautiful. I melt, I just melt."

The actress also shared pictures from the shower on social media and captioned one group shot "My coven for life".

Another picture showed Sarah wearing a white dress and sunglasses and Vanessa captioned it: "My girl Sarah Hyland is getting married and what a vision she is."

It was a busy weekend for Vanessa as she was also hosting the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

'Modern Family' star Sarah has been dating 'The Bachelorette' star Wells Adams since 2017. They got engaged in July 2019, but had to postpone the wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wells recently joked that if they have to cancel their big day again, they will just elope and tie the knot in Las Vegas.

He told ET Canada: "Listen, we've postponed it two years in a row. If something else crazy happens this year, then we're just going to go to Vegas with powder blue suits and knock it out."