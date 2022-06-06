The Queen is said to have paid tribute to Prince Philip during her surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee finale.

Her Majesty wore a shade of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s favourite colour as she looked over The Mall from Buckingham Palace balcony at tens of thousands of cheering fans on Sunday. (05.06.22)

The 96-year-old was decked out in neon green, after wearing Edinburgh Green to the thanksgiving service for Philip’s life in March – held just over a year after his death aged 99 in April 2021.

Royal and fashion watchers say her choice of neon instead of the more sombre Edinburgh green suited the celebratory mood of the Jubilee, but was still a nod to her husband of 73 years.

She wore a similar shade in November 2021 while giving a speech to mark the Cop26 summit, also hailed at the time as a tribute to Philip.

The monarch appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit on Sunday, consisting of a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch.

It was finished with a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat with a black pom-pom, pearl jewellery and white gloves.

Her colour choice was echoed by other royals, with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, also wearing green on Sunday when she attended a Big Jubilee Lunch in south London.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, 57, was seen wearing a green belted jacket over white trousers when she joined thousands of people at a picnic near Windsor Castle on the last of the four-day Jubilee celebrations for the Queen.

Philip’s death at the age of 99 in April 2021 occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic and his funeral had to be scaled down in accordance with the government rules,

Mourners were limited to 30, meaning many of his extended family and official dignitaries were unable to attend.

Almost a year later the Queen surprised royal watchers by not wearing traditional black mourning dress for the event, customary at royal memorials.

The monarch thanked the nation for marking her 70 years on the throne and said she had been “humbled and deeply touched” by the shows of support.