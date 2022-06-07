Disney actor Stoney Westmoreland has been jailed for two years after he attempted to entice a minor for sex.

The 52-year-old actor, who played the warlord in the ‘Star Trek: Voyager’ sixth season episode ‘Muse’, got the sentence after striking a plea deal with Salt Lake City prosecutors on Sunday. (05.06.22)

Westmoreland will serve two years in prison and undergo a decade of supervised release according to the terms.

The shamed actor will also have to register as a sex offender.

Westmoreland was originally facing up to 10 years in prison on charges of attempted exploitation and enticement of a minor.

In 2018, he was arrested for allegedly asking a 13-year-old he met via an online dating app to send nude photographs and engage in sex acts.

He was then fired from the Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack, in which he played grandfather Ham, a spokesperson for the network said.

Investigators said Westmoreland allegedly sent four pornographic photos and asked for nude photos in return, while taking a ride share service to a Salt Lake City address with the intention of bringing the individual to his hotel room “in order to engage in sexual activity”.

A spokesperson for Disney Channel told The Hollywood Reporter at the time: “Stoney Westmoreland, an actor working on the series Andi Mack, was arrested in Salt Lake City today,”. “Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week.”

He was taken into custody by Salt Lake City police and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force at the time.

Alongside his role on Andi Mack, Westmoreland appeared on a string of TV shows, including ‘Scandal’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘NCIS’, and ‘Breaking Bad’.

Salt Lake City prosecutors said Westmoreland found a Grindr profile operated by a police detective near where the Disney Channel sitcom is filmed.

An affidavit filed this month in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake City indicated Westmoreland started communicating online with a user in December he believed was underage “on an Internet app used for dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.”

The age of the boy is the same as the central characters on Andi Mack and the young actors who play them.

Created by Terri Minsky, the comedy follows 13-year-old Andi Mack and her best friends, Cyrus Goodman and Buffy Driscoll, as they attend middle school.