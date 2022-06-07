Johnny Depp has joined TikTok.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor - who recently won his multi-million defamation case against ex Amber Heard - launched an account on the social media platform this week and describes himself as an "occasional thespian".

Depp set up his profile on Monday (06.06.22) and has already amassed almost two million followers.

He is yet to post a video or follow anyone on the site.

Heard was found by a jury in Fairfax, Virginia, to have defamed her ex-husband with an article in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Depp received $15 million in damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages after she countersued for $100 million.

The 'Edward Scissorhands' star - who has Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20 with former partner Vanessa Paradis - admitted that his life had been "forever changed" by the case.

He said: "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me.

"It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

Meanwhile, 'Aquaman' actress Heard, 36 - who was married to Depp, 58, from 2015 until 2017 - admitted she was "heartbroken" as she suggested the verdict could be a "setback" to women's rights.

She claimed: "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated."

Meanwhile, Alafair Hall, a spokesperson for Heard, has since confirmed to the New York Times newspaper that Heard intends to appeal the verdict.