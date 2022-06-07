Rob Kardashian has accused Blac Chyna of backing out of a deal to drop her revenge-porn lawsuit against him.

The 35-year-old sock designer's legal team have asked a judge to help with "enforcing the settlement agreement" and dropping the case against him after alleging his former partner agreed to end the legal row if Rob helped her get out of a separate lawsuit filed by Justin C. Jones, who is known as Pilot Jones, but has now "changed her mind" and gone back on the deal.

Jones has accused the former couple of "public disclosure of private facts" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress", which according to TMZ, is because they allegedly caused him to be the target of cyberbullying after outing him as gay.

Court documents stated: "With trial fast approaching, Chyna and her counsel looked to co-defendant Rob to resolve the Jones Case without her having to pay any money to secure a dismissal with prejudice."

According to People magazine, Rob - who have five-year-old daughter Dream with Chyna - agreed to the deal last month but Chyna has now backtracked and is threatening to continue her revenge-porn claims, with the trial scheduled to begin on 13 June.

The reclusive reality star's lawyers argued that "Chyna and her counsel have acted in bad faith" and have asked a judge to assist in "enforcing the settlement agreement" and dropping the case.

Chyna's lawyer claimed Rob has "violated California law" by speaking out.

Lynne Ciani said in a statement: "Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions. Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing.

"When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.

"Regarding the earlier trial in April 2022, a Los Angeles jury soundly rejected Rob's testimony that Chyna had physically abused him. The jury found that Chyna, in fact, had not physically abused Rob."

Chyna filed a lawsuit in 2017 which accused her former fiance of damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

She said she had suffered "significant damages" following a social media rampage from Rob, in which he shared three naked photos of her and accused her of abusing drugs and alcohol and behind unfaithful.

The make-up artist believes the scandal and influence from Rob's family ultimately led to the cancellation of her reality show 'Rob Chyna'.

Last month, she lost a defamation case filed against members of the Kardashian-Jenner family but plans to appeal the verdict.

Rob has denied the allegations against him.