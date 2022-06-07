Steve Harvey still thinks Michael B. Jordan is a "cool guy".

The 'Black Panther' actor was reported over the weekend to have split from the comic's daughter Lori Harvey after around a year and a half of dating, and though the 65-year-old presenter "team Lori, 1,000 percent", he's got no issues with her former partner.

Speaking on 'The Steve Harvey Morning Show', he said: "I'm team Lori, 1,000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her.

"Things happen. It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.

"As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do.

"[Michael] is still a cool guy, from what I know.

"It's a break-up. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time."

And the twice-divorced star joked he could have learned a lesson from the pair.

He quipped: "I just wish I could've broken up without the cost factor!

"I gotta start learning from my children — get out early! … I waited way too late."

It was previously claimed Lori had ended the relationship because she "wasn't ready to commit" to the 35-year-old actor and had "realised they weren't on the same page" while "making plans for their future".

A source told People magazine: "She is very focused on her career.

"She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn't work out, but she is moving on."

It was claimed both Lori and Michael have been left "completely heartbroken" by the split.

An insider said: "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other."