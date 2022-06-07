Jamal Edwards died of a heart attack after taking recreational drugs.

The entrepreneur - who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran and Jessie J with his urban music platform SB.TV. - passed away in February at the age of 31 and his devastated mother, presenter Brenda Edwards, admitted she is in a state of shock after learning the cause of his death.

She wrote in a lengthy statement shared to Twitter: "Since I last spoke, I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this myself to everyone who loved, admired and respected my son.

"Since finding out the news, I've been in a state of shock and I'm still trying to process it, but it's so important to me that I do address it as no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal's sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed."

The 'Loose Women' star hopes the "devastating consequences" of Jamal's drug use can serve as a warning to others.

She continued: "Jamal had the world at his fingertips – a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon.

"Yet we have to come to terms with what happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.

"These types of substances are extremely unpredictable, and we can only hope that this will encourage others to think wisely when faced with similar situations in the future. His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.

"It’s so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact that they can have.

"How it takes just one bad reaction to destroy lives. I would do anything to have my son back but that is just not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something."

In honour of her son's memory, Brenda has launched the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust to help young people.

She wrote: "The Trust is in place to help provide a sense of community for young people, offering a safe space of their own to help develop their skills and explore who they are.

"Through that we will continue to preserve Jamal’s incredible legacy by continuing the positive change he had on the lives of so many."