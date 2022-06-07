Jeff Goldblum shared popcorn with the late Princess Diana at a screening of the first 'Jurassic Park' movie.

The 69-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (06.06.22) and reminisced about the debut of the first movie in the dinosaur franchise back in 1993, which was attended by the late royal, who died in a car accident in 1997.

He said: I'll tell you, you know, the first one we had, I'm remembering London at the Natural History Museum.

"We showed it to -- speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee -- we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of a royal screening.

"Steven Spielberg was here, Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed we showed them the movie. Not standing, sitting!

"Popcorn, popcorn."

Asked if they had shared the snack, he jokingly added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "That's all I can say. No, I was very much a gentleman and she was a spectacular lady."

The veteran actor admitted he is still "processing" how long the franchise has lasted.

He said: "None of us ever know when it might be the last go round.

"30 years, jeez. I never did anything that lasted 30 years, like, this is kind of an amazing, you know, trippy little experience.

"Now, I'm just processing it now, cause here we are at this moment, we've waited a long time to offer it at your worthy feet."

Jeff recently admitted he and co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern quickly "fell back into step" when they started work on the movie.

He said: "We totally fell back into step.

"We had such a close experience on the first one, and they're of course two of the greatest actors of our time in the world. And so I loved it. We've stayed in touch over the years, but that was so exciting."