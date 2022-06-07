Gloria Estefan is too busy to appear on 'Real Housewives of Miami'.

The 64-year-old singer-and-actress has a number of friends in the cast of the Bravo show and while she is "proud" of the likes of Larsa Pippen and Alexia Echevarria for taking part, she insisted she won't be joining them because it is "too much work" and she doesn't want to disrupt the lives of her beloved dogs by having a camera crew intrude in their home.

She said: "I'm so proud of them and what they're doing. Our schedules are just off kilter. So, I don't know if I'll be there."

Asked if she'd join the cast in the future, she added to E! News: "Oh, no, that's too much work. First of all, I have five dogs, and for the dogs to be disrupted in that way, it's not gonna happen to have a crew shooting in my house."

Gloria praised the cast for "laying it all on the table".

She added: "I think they're doing an amazing job. I'm very proud of them."

The 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You' hitmaker can next be seen in HBO Max's 'Father of the Bride', the third film adaptation of the 1949 novel and she admitted it was "daunting" to take on the project, particularly because of the success of Steve Martin's 1991 movie.

She said: "It's daunting when you're going to do the third thing of anything, or the fourth actually, because Steve Martin did two films.

"But I laughed out loud when I first read the script. And I knew that it was going to be a journey because Andy [García] and 'Gaz' [Gary Alazraki] really changed a lot of things in the script, making sure that we didn't lean into stereotypes just for a laugh. There's plenty of humor without having to go there.

"I was just happy to see a beautiful, two beautiful Latin families represented in such a wonderful way. And I thought, ‘Okay, this is a great idea to be able to portray this wonderful IP, you know, this intellectual property is important. It's been big.' And to add layers to it was really great."