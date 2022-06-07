Emma Raducanu and Dua Lipa have teamed up for a new evian campaign.

The 19-year-old tennis player was delighted to coach the 'New Rules' hitmaker in her beloved sport, giving her tips on grip, technique and strokes on a vivid pink tennis court.

After running through the lesson, the new campaign video sees Emma and Dua take a break from the court to swig on some evian water as they sit on white evian court chairs before preparing for more rallies.

The pair then swap skills, with vast mirrored speakers adorning a set as the 26-year-old singer teaches Emma some dance moves to her track 'Physical'.

And Dua admitted making the video gave her even more respect for the sportswoman.

She said: “I’m so happy to be partnering with evian again for this next campaign with the incomparable Emma Raducanu. Getting to experience a bit of how Emma trains for the summer tennis season first-hand only added to the immense amount of respect I have for her and her craft.

"I also got to turn the tables and bring her into my world to coach her through parts of my performance routine! I think both experiences allowed us to challenge ourselves in new ways, while finding common ground in the importance of being true to ourselves and sharing our passions.”

Emma had "so much fun" working on the video, but has no plans to follow in her pop star pal's footsteps.

She said: “Dua is one of the absolute top people I would have wanted to be in a campaign with and I just feel so lucky that evian made it happen! This was my first big evian campaign and we all had so much fun on set. Dua was a brilliant coach, being patient with me as I tried her dancing – I think I’ll stick to the court though!”

The water company were delighted to get the two stars together for their new campaign, which celebrates authenticity and honesty.

Dawid Borowiec, Global Brand Director at evian says: "Bringing these two icons together for the first time ever has been a true highlight for the brand; both Dua and Emma perfectly represent evian’s values, as both stars have such a passion for being authentic to themselves.

“We have a rich history of supporting tennis championships and athletes, so this really felt like the perfect moment to celebrate our two incredible ambassadors in a fun and energetic campaign. As a brand, we are pioneering this cultural shift to be the most honest and true version of oneself, which is perfectly reflected in our pure water.

"It was so wonderful to see Dua and Emma’s friendship blossom over their shared passions and we can’t wait to see what the pair might do next!”