Apple has redesigned the MacBook Air.

The tech giant has revealed they have boosted the display, camera, microphones and speakers of its slimline laptop, while the shape is more square like their recent iPads, iPhones and Macs.

It will be powered by the new M2 chip, Apple's second generation of their own chips.

During the firm's presentation at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday (06.06.22), Apple also revealed that the M2 would be used in the already existing MacBook Pro, which hasn't undergone any redesign work.

And the old MacBook Air will remain.