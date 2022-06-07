Bridget Malcolm is celebrating doing her first pull up after years of battling anorexia.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has finally achieved “complete acceptance" of her body and is enjoying strength gains she never imagined in the depths of her eating disorder.

In an Instagram post, she said: “This week I did my first pull up – something that I never dreamed I would have been able to do five years ago.

“Ever since I got into recovery I wanted to feel strong, but it takes time to reverse the years of self-abuse. I had to give my body the time to even out.”

It comes after four years of the model being open about the body shaming she experienced in the modelling industry and her slow battle back to health and wellbeing.

Bridget, 30, added she wanted to start working out sooner but it wasn’t safe for someone with a history of severe body disorders.

The fashion star - who married Walking Shapes frontman Nathaniel Hoho, 37, in an intimate ceremony in 2016 - said: “Recovery done right is a slow, life-long process. I spent a few years at a size that took some getting used to. I was unable to be active.

“All I could focus on was maintaining my weight, and learning how to eat again.”

Bridget admitted the recovery process was uncomfortable, but over time she “learned to embrace my new body, and the process of eating”.

She explained: "This was when I began to write about my recovery, and to connect with others who knew what I was feeling.

“Which set me up for the complete acceptance I live in now today. Whether my weight goes up or down, I do not care. What I care about is what I am capable of. I get to live a full life now.”

The former underwear model included three photos with her post, the first of which showed her “able to do a pull-up” for the first time, and the second is from one year into her recovery.

She said the image showed her “still very weak both physically and mentally, wanting to be strong, but also unable to properly exercise for fear of relapse and lingering musculoskeletal injuries”.

The last picture is her at her “sickest”, with the model turned mental health advocate saying: “That was not a life worth living. I am so thankful to have made it out.”

Her confession comes after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was cancelled in 2019 amid accusations its founder Edward Razek, 74, had created a culture of misogyny and harassment.