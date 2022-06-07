Apple has announced an edit button is coming to Messages with its new software update.

The tech giant has beaten Twitter with the news that the next version of its iOS operating software will enable iPhone users to unsend messages sent in error.

The news was announced during Apple's presentation at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday (06.06.22).

What's more, the company also teased new lock screens for work days and weekends.

Users have long called for an edit button on Twitter for some time now.

Elon Musk is among those calling for the feature to be added to the micro-blogging site.

After the Tesla and SpaceX boss bought a majority stake in the app, the billionaire ran a poll on the app asking his 80 million followers: "Do you want an edit button?"

And of those who did the poll, the majority clicked "yes".