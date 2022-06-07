Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heung-min is launching his own fashion brand later this month.

The clothes-obsessed forward is teaming up with Asian department store Shinsegae to launch the NOS7 line, with the first offerings from the range to be released from June 17.

His brand spells out the reverse of Heung-min’s name, while including his jersey number. It is also being used as the acronym “Nothing, Ordinary Sunday”.

A Shinsegae spokesperson told the Korea Times: “Son is not only good at football, but he also has a great fashion sense. He launched the brand to share his thoughts on fashion with his fans.”

Son, 29, has been pictured wearing a white T-shirt bearing the NOS7 logo during a trip to his native South Korea, where he celebrated winning his first Premier League Golden Boot award.

The NOS7 product range is expected to range from sportswear, shoes, hats and gloves to underwear, socks, bathrobes, aprons and skirts.

It comes after fans joked Son should be handed the Nobel peace prize for breaking up an argument between two opposition players during South Korea’s victory over Chile in Daejeon.

The match on Monday (06.06.22) also marked Son’s 100th international appearance, which saw him net the goal that cemented South Korea's 2–0 win in the friendly.

One of the best and most celebrated Asian football players in the history of the beautiful game, Son was nominated for the Ballon d’Or in 2019.

Signed to Premier League side Spurs for £22 million, he has also represented his country at two World Cups, in 2014 and 2018, and is the top goalscorer of Asian descent in both Premier League and Champions League history.

His keen interest in fashion saw him appear in Ralph Lauren’s Wimbledon 2021 campaign, for which he was photographed with England rugby star Maro Itoje, 27, and surfer Lucy Campbell, also 27.

Son told GQ in 2021: “I think it’s really important to look smart and dress well. My favourite thing to wear is a winter coat – I like to stay warm (when it’s cold).

“Shorts, a T-shirt and flip-flops is my uniform in the summer.”

He admitted when asked by the magazine to describe his most embarrassing outfit: “A couple of years ago we had a Christmas party and I wore an ‘Iron Man’ costume as it was fancy dress.

“It was hard to have dinner or party, as the costume was made of plastic.”