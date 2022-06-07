Apple's much-rumoured mixed reality headset is now predicted to be unveiled in January 2023.

It had been reported that the tech giant could preview the product at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on Monday (06.06.22) - but it turned out to be a no-show during the firm's presentation.

However, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now believes it won't be until early next year that Apple announces it.

He tweeted: "I believe Apple's AR/MR headset shipping date will postpone to 2Q23 (vs. 1Q23 of market consensus) because Shanghai lockdown interrupts the development. As expected, there were no clues for AR/MR headset at WWDC 2022. Here is my prediction for Apple AR/MR headset schedule."

Kuo previously predicted that Apple would launch its AR headset in the fourth quarter of 2022.

According to Kuo, the headset will have two processors, one with “the same level of computing power as M1” and one lower-end chip to handle input from the various sensors.

Kuo says that the headset has “at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services”, and the headset is also said to have two 4K OLED microdisplays from Sony.

The analyst also claimed the headset will be a standalone platform and claimed that being able to work without an iPhone or a Mac to support it will make it a more viable product to consumers.

Kuo wrote: “If the AR headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product. An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience.”