Universal Studios Hollywood is set to open its Super Nintendo World theme park in 2023.

The Mario-centric attraction first opened at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka last year and is now making its way to the US.

The innovative, immersive and highly-anticipated “theme land” will feature the augmented reality and Mario Kart AR ride, complete with a Browser’s castle and interactive play opportunities throughout the land.

The Mario Cart Browser’s Challenge will be using “projection mapping technology” in order to bring the classic video game to life. Players will get to take on courses underwater and in the clouds collecting coins along the way as they battle to win the Golden Cup prize.

The park will also offer a play area for younger visitors where they can take on Yoshi’s Adventure, as they climb on top of Yoshi following Captain Toad on a treasure hunt to find three golden eggs that will lead them to the ultimate golden egg.

The park will come complete with themed restaurants and shops too for those wishing to purchase Mario-themed merchandise and snacks.

Universal has also announced that Super Nintendo World will be coming to parks in Florida and Singapore. With the Orlando instalment expected to be part of the Epic Universe park set to open in 2025. Whilst the Singapore installation will be part of the Universal Studios Singapore’s expansion.