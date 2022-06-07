A new 'Just Cause' game is in development at Square Enix.

The gaming giant's new financial report confirmed another instalment in the open-world sandbox franchise is in the works.

A statement read: “We especially revisited our studio and title portfolios from the perspective of stepping up our offering of online titles that we develop for the North American and the European market. We want to focus on creating new titles that align with our strategy, including ones that leverage new IP. The 'Just Cause' franchise will remain our IP, and we are at work developing a new title in the franchise.”

The last game in the series, 2018’s 'Just Cause 4', suffered a number of technical glitches and hadn't performed as well as anticipated.

In 2020, it was reported that Michael Dowse was to helm a movie adaptation of the video game.

The 49-year-old filmmaker was adapting the project from a script penned by Derek Kolstad, who has previously worked on the 'John Wick' trilogy. The movie was being produced by Robert Kulzer for Constantin Film and Adrian Askarieh for Prime Universe Film.

It was expected to follow a similar plot to the video games that feature Rico Rodriguez on a mission to stop mercenary group The Black Hand. Rodriguez has and 'agent of chaos approach' to taking down bad guys.

However, there's been no word since on whether the project is still in the pipeline.

The film has long been mooted as Jason Momoa had been attached to play Rico in a flick directed by Brad Peyton.

He explained how he convinced the 'Aquaman' actor to star in the aborted movie as Rico is a "bad-ass" James Bond.

He said: "When I talked to Jason about it, he was like, 'I want to do a bad-ass Bond. I want to do a guy that just sits on the beach and drinks.' I pitched him one of the first images from the game, which is the guy sitting on the beach and having a beer, and there's a boat out in the water. He hits a button, the boat blows up, and then he drinks his beer."