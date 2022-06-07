Kimberley Walsh is delighted to be collaborating with Dorothy Perkins as she used to have to save her money to buy the brand’s dresses.

The Girls Aloud singer, now worth as estimated £8 million, added the former store chain’s trademark floaty frocks are perfectly suited to her post-baby body after having her third child, 12-month-old Nate.

She said about launching her spring/summer edit with the Boohoo-owned women’s brand: “I’ve been a fan of Dorothy Perkins for years.

“I remember saving up my money to go in there on a Saturday and buy my favourite dress, so it’s literally a dream come true.

“I’ve been watching their collections over the last couple of years and how they’ve evolved.

“I just love that there’s so much variety and so much choice for women of all shapes and sizes.

“It was lovely to choose my favourite pieces and make sure that I included something for everyone.

“Also, to think about shapes that are really flattering on women and little details like arm coverage for some of us slightly older women who are maybe not as confident in certain areas.

“They really have everything covered and it feels like the perfect partnership.”

As well as Nate, Kimberley is mum to Bobby, seven, and Cole, five, with her husband Justin Scott, 39.

She said about turning 40 in November when her latest boy was five months old: “Sometimes turning 40 can be a big deal. I’d just had a baby as well, so it’s tough to turn 40 when you’ve got a five-month-old because you’re not going to be back to your best self, but in some ways I think that was quite nice because it took the pressure off.

“I wasn’t going to look the best I'd ever looked because I’d just had a baby. I always take my time to let the weight naturally come off rather than killing myself to get back to what I was before.

“I was really fit before I had Nate and he's one now and I'm just fitting into the jeans I wore before. But I’m not stressing about it because it's summer so I can wear floaty dresses.”

Boohoo.com announced in February 2021 it was buying the Dorothy Perkins brand from Arcadia along with Wallis and Burton, for £25.2 million, with the loss of around 2,450 jobs.

The website is still trading, managed by Boohoo, with previous celebrity collaborators including Helena Christensen and Yasmin Le Bon, while Khloe, Kourteney and Kim Kardashian launched the Kardashian Kollection with the fashion chain in 2012.