Epic Games boss Tim Sweeney has warned gamers that the Fortnite Token cryptocurrency is a "scam".

Despite the 52-year-old CEO - whose firm develops the hit online video game 'Fortnite' - calling out the project and accusing the owners of using the name and image of the title without permission, they have insisted it's "a fair-launch, community-driven, Fortnite game fans-created cryptocurrency project."

Responding to Tim's tweet saying "This is a scam", they wrote: "Fortnite Token isn't a scam cryptocurrency project.

"Instead, this is a fair-launch, community-driven, Fortnite game fans-created cryptocurrency project with no specified owner or company structure behind it or a CEO deciding on its future."

The Twitter page has less than 2,000 followers and has not been verified.

Tim replied: "That’s not how trademarks and copyrights work though. You can’t use the Fortnite name and images without permission to market an unrelated product."

Epic is preparing to launch a lawsuit against Token to get them to close it down.

Although it's been about since towards the end of last year, Tim only reacted to their post on Monday (06.06.22) and the tweet was from May 31.

It included a link to check out their so-called new NFTs market.

The caption read: "Fortnite Token NFTs market V1.2 just released. Take a look."