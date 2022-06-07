Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former home is up for sale.

The former couple spent much of their 15-month marriage in a lavish Los Angeles penthouse, one of five at the top of the Eastern Columbia Building which were owned by the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor but sold off after they split in 2016.

The five units were said to have been interconnected when Johnny and Amber lived there, but were divided when he sold them for a combined total of $12.78 million, and one has recently been put on sale again for $1, 765, 000.

The luxury abode is a one-bedroom, two-bathroom residence spread across two floors with 1,780 sq ft of space.

The comings and goings at the five penthouses featured heavily in the former couple's long-running defamation trial, which ended last week after the jury decided after 14 hours of deliberations that the 58-year-old actor had been defamed by his ex-wife when she wrote an op-ed about being a domestic abuse victim in 2018 and she had "acted with actual malice".

Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages but the latter figure was reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 due to the state of Virginia's statutory cap.

Meanwhile, Amber, 36, was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages after the jury ruled her ex-husband was liable after his attorney branded her domestic abuse claims a "hoax".

The 'Edward Scissorhands' star - who has Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 20 with former partner Vanessa Paradis - admitted that his life had been "forever changed" by the case.

He said: "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye.

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me.

"It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

Meanwhile, 'the 'Aquaman' actress admitted she was "heartbroken" as she suggested the verdict could be a "setback" to women's rights.

She claimed: "It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated."

Amber plans to appeal the ruling.