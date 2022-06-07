Jonah Hill is quitting smoking.

The 'Superbad' star took to Instagram over the weekend to discuss his plans to ditch the cigarettes once and for all.

Jonah captioned a selfie: "Quitting smoking is the hardest s*** ever. I've struggled with it for a while. I'm finally quitting for good and am on day 3."

The '21 Jump Street' actor encouraged fans who have trying to quit smoking to join him in his journey.

He wrote on the image-sharing site: "If you're trying to quit and need a good excuse jump on with me and start today mid way through your day that's what I did. Read Alan Carr's 'easy way to quit smoking' and I'm also using nicotine patches. Let's go! Jump on!"

Fans and celebrities sent messages of support to Jonah, with Michael B. Jordan commenting: "Proud of you my guy."

Hill's 'Knocked Up' co-star Seth Rogen added: "Save your lungs my baby."

Jonah previously asked fans to stop making comments about his body.

The 38-year-old actor explained that it "doesn't feel good" to read the opinions of others about his figure – regardless of whether they're positive or not.

He wrote on Instagram: "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body, good or bad.

"I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."

Jonah explained that he "finally loves and accepts" himself after years of "public mockery" about his figure.

He said: "I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body."