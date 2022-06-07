Kerry Katona is “really looking forward” to her own OnlyFans podcast.

The former Atomic Kitten singer – who was declared bankrupt twice in 2008 and 2013 – has managed to make more than a million by posting saucy content for her subscribers.

The 41-year-old media personality, who charges £19-a-month for access to her photos and videos on the content-sharing platform, is now cashing in further on the app with a new podcast venture.

Writing in her New! magazine column, Kerry said: “I actually had a meeting with OnlyFans recently and we’re discussing starting my own podcast on the platform. I’ll talk about everything from OnlyFans to mental health. I’m really looking forward to it.”

This comes in after the mum-of-five - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, seven-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge, 15-year-old Heidi and 13-year-old Max, from three different marriages – took a break from the platform to have a boob reduction.

She celebrated her OnlyFans comeback by slashing her prices and offering fans a 20 per cent discount to see her raunchy pics from £19.80 to £15.83 a month.

Kerry added: “There was a story in the press last week about me slashing the price of my OnlyFans pictures. I’m not really sure why that’s a story, as you cut the price every three months. That’s standard! But look, I’m not complaining. Stories about my OnlyFans account are always good publicity for me – it just gets me more subscribers."

The media personality hasn’t been shy about the fact that she’s become a millionaire off of selling topless photos on the X-rated site. She’s also been selling used underwear from £5 as well as asking followers to buy her expensive gifts that include luxury bed sheets and electronic gadgets.

In December last year, Kerry was able to buy herself a £160,000 Lamborghini thanks to the money she has raked in from stripping off.