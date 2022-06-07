Kris Jenner is "not secretly married" to Corey Gamble.

The 66-year-old matriarch - who has Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, and son Rob, 35, with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian as well as Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, from her second marriage to Caitlyn Jenner - has been dating businessman, Corey, 41 since 2014 but thwarted claims that the two had already tied the knot when Khloe spotted a ring on her wedding finger.

Khloe said: "I've heard from so many people that you're secretly married. Hmm, looks like [a wedding ring]."

However, the reality TV star - who shot to fame along with her famous brood back in 2007 as part of 'Keeping up the Kardashians' - insisted that she would never get married without throwing a "big a** party" in the process.

Speaking in a preview for an upcoming episode of 'The Kardashians', Kris said: "No, I'm not secretly married! Stop. Do you think I'm gonna get married and not have a big a** party?! I'm not secretly married. I swear to God on all my kids and daddy!"

However, Kris did reveal in the episode that even though the pair have not yet married, she has allowed Corey to move into her California mansion with her and described her long-term boyfriend as "amazing" because he has been so "protective" of her.

She said: "He's been so amazing moving into the house because he really handles everything. There's so much security. I love that side of him because he's always really protective."