Queen Latifah was "p***** off" to be told she is obese.

The 52-year-old actress started working with a new fitness trainer - who she described as "scientific" - and was "mad" when it was explained to her that her Body Mass Index value categorised her as obese.

"I hooked up with a trainer she broke down this whole thing. She has degrees. She's scientific and mathematics. She was showing me different body types and she said 'This is what your BMI is, this is what your weight is and you fall into this category of obesity I was mad at that. It really p***** me off!"

The 'Hairspray' star - whose real name is Dana Elaine Owens - went on to express her shock at the claims that her body weight was "30%" higher than what it should be according to the scale, which takes into the account the height and weight of a person and interprets the units into a number on a scale of 18.5 up to 40 in order to determine an "ideal" weight.

Speaking on 'Red Table Talk', she told hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith: " I was like, 'What? Me?' I mean, I'm just thick. She said 'You are 30% over where you should be.' And I'm like, 'Obesity?'"

The 'Girls Trip' actress previously explained that when it comes to her weight, "health" is of most importance to her and would only change her body image for herself rather than for anything to do with her career.

She said: "Health is most important to me. It's not about losing weight or gaining weight. When I want to lose weight, or gain weight, I know how to do it in a healthy way. So if I have to do something that is going to be completely unhealthy for me, then that's not the job for me. Someone else should have that job that's already there… It's called No."